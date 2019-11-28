Jesse Lingard has had his fair share of criticism at Manchester United. The one-time wonder-kid is finding it difficult to break into the starting eleven, while fans are also losing patience with his lack of goal contributions. The Englishman has now been given a chance to lead his side from the front in the Europa League! And the fans have reacted.

Manchester United fans are split over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to make Jesse Lingard the captain for their UEFA Europa League tie versus Astana. The 26-year-old is expected to lead an incredibly youthful line-up, with the Red Devils already securing their spot in the next round.

Solskjaer confirmed his decision via the Manchester United app:

“Jesse will be captain,” he said.

“He’s a really good character in this group. He’s had his challenges over the last few months but he’s coming back into his own now.”

Fans, however, could not decide whether to celebrate or berate this decision. While some chose to see the bright side of things and give the Englishman a chance to start things over, others weren’t as kind.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sickening to think either Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard or Lee Grant will captain United tomorrow 😩😩 — Tom (@fatnettroll) November 27, 2019

Please don't say lingard will be captain 😖😖😖😖😠😠😠😠 — Manus Doherty (@ManusDoherty1) November 27, 2019

Anyone know who will be captain tomorrow? I’m actually hoping it will be lingard I think that could give him some confidence 🤷‍♂️ — Toby👑 (@DiogoDalot__SZN) November 27, 2019

Can't wait to watch Man United vs Astana this Thursday to see Captain Lingard or Captain Grant on action — Dwayne M. 🇮🇩🇳🇱 (@GarnerSZN) November 27, 2019

Lingard captain tomorrow? Keano is in the MUD — Darragh (@DazzaUtd) November 27, 2019

Lingard should be captain just for the bants😂 — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) November 27, 2019

Here is the full Manchester United squad to face Astana: Lee Grant, Matej Kovar, Max Taylor, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Dylan Levitt, Teden Mengi, DiShon Bernard, Largie Ramazani, Ethan Laird, Ethan Galbraith, Arnau Puigmal, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, James Garner, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood.