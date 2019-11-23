Celtic fined by UEFA over banner and chanting

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body fines Celtic and Lazio following October’s heated Europa League clash in Glasgow.

Celtic have been fined €15,000 (£12,886) by UEFA for obsence chanting and displaying an “illicit banner” in their Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park last month.

Home supporters unveiled several banners ahead of the game, including one depicting former Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

Another contained a message in Italian that translated to “f*** off”.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body has also fined Lazio €10,000 (£8,593) for “illicit chanting” during the meeting on October 24, which Celtic won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge have been fined €14,000 for breaching safety regulations by blocking the stairways during their home Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain a month ago.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have been told to pay €50,000 and threatened with a one-match away ban for supporters if they offend again in the next 12 months after setting off fireworks in the same match.