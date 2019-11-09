Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo single out one Manchester United star for special praise

Manchester United got back to winning ways with a comfortable, confident and dominant 3-0 victory over Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), and in the aftermath, one specific youngster has been singled out for a lot of praise.

Though he did not feature in the most recent game at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams’ performance in Serbia impressed many, among whom were Argentine pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo.

“For me and Marquitos (Marcos Rojo) – because we’ve been chatting about this – seeing him play is like watching one of us play – a South American!” Romero said to the United programme, per Manchester Evening News.

“The commitment he shows, the way he feels about football, he never gives any ball up as a lost cause.

“At the age of 19, he has the mentality to be able to demand the ball and to be always on hand for his teammates. He didn’t want to just get rid of the ball. He would be waiting for a pass and if it’d didn’t come he’d be shouting for it. All that is very reminiscent of us South American players.

“We grew up playing on dirty pitches, always wanting to be on the ball ourselves. We could see that in him in Serbia. We’d already spotted that in earlier games where we’d seen him feature, too, either in the Europa League or in the cups.

“But his performance in Serbia, where there was a lot of pressure and it wasn’t an easy game at all for a youngster, he really stood out for all those reasons: for wanting the ball, for his passing and his movement, how he closed down and how he slid into tackles and made his blocks.”