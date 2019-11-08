Manchester United legend shares one criticism following team’s 3-0 win in Europa League

Manchester United returned to winning ways as they beat Partizan Belgrade by three goals to nil in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils scored via Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial to seal a resounding win. However, one club great still had one criticism regarding their performance.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes wasn’t fully satisfied with his former team’s resounding three-nil win over Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League. The Englishman stated that they should have scored more goals, given the chances.

“Yeah they’ve been excellent,” he said on BT Sport. (via Express)

“I think as an attacking force it’s probably the best I’ve seen at Old Trafford for a long, long time.

“Some of their play, some of the movement and one-touch play and chances they’ve created.

“If you had one small criticism it’s just that they haven’t scored four or five but other than that it’s been great to watch.

“They’re creating chances with a really good bit of play. As I said the movement, the one-touch.”

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for Manchester United early in the first half before Anthony Martial doubled their lead. Marcus Rashford added the third and final goal shortly after the half-time break to help the team qualify for the knockout stages.