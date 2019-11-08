Manchester United’s latest Europa League win came at a cost, with both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire contracting injuries. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now provided the details along with their expected return dates.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Harry Maguire is in line to make his return against Brighton. However, the Norwegian football coach is more concerned with Scott McTominay and reveals that his return will depend upon his recovery.

“I think Harry will be okay. He finished the game anyway,” Solskjaer told MUTV. (via Goal)

“Scott is more of a concern, so let’s see how he recovers in the next few days.

“He said he was going to be okay out on the pitch and he said ‘I’ll be fine’. He’s tough, but he had to come off.

“I hope he’ll recover for Sunday, but I don’t know. Inside of his ankle. I think he went over on his ankle.”

Solskjaer also commented on the prospect of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood starting together, before praising his attackers.

“The reason we put the three of them together is that we know they are a dangerous trio, with players behind them who can provide chances,” he said.

“Well done to Mason for a very, very calm finish. He was composed and waited for the keeper. The second one was from Anthony and was probably the skill of the night.

“Then it was great to see Marcus finishing with his left foot. He will get into those positions quite often in a game. For him to go on the outside, on his left, it is not great for defenders to see.

“It is good for us because he can go inside on his right and then finish with his left.”

Manchester United next face Brighton in the Premier League as they look to stop their domestic rut. The Red Devils are looking for just their fourth win of the season, having already lost four times.