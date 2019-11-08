Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial were all on the scoresheet as Manchester United beat Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League. The win sealed the Red Devils’ qualification to the knockout stages while also easing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. One player even managed to break a record during the win!

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood broke a club record during the team’s three-nil win over Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to ever score and assist in the same European game for the club, thereby surpassing Wayne Rooney.

18y 37d – Aged 18 years and 37 days, Mason Greenwood is the youngest player to score and assist in a European game for Manchester United. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/QvWnsTywwo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2019

At eighteen years and thirty-seven days, Greenwood registered a goal and an assist for Manchester United in their resounding win over Partizan. The youngster scored early in the match before setting up Anthony Martial for the second. Marcus Rashford added a third late on to seal all three points for his side, and in turn, their qualification to the round of thirty-two.

With two games to spare, Manchester United are now in a comfortable position in the UEFA Europa League. The focus must now turn towards the Premier League, a competition in which the Red Devils have stuttered this season.

United are currently tenth on the league table and have already lost four of their eleven matches. They will next face Brighton at Old Trafford as they look to arrest their slump.