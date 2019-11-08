WATCH: Marcus Rashford seals Manchester United’s Europa League win with thunderous strike

Manchester United handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some reprieve as they beat Partizan Belgrade to qualify for the UEFA Europa League knockout stages. Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford all scored, however, it was the latter’s goal which truly caught the eye.

Watch the video of the goal below:

Rashford collected the ball from Ashley Young just inside the box before beating the goalkeeper at his near post. His goal turned out to be Manchester United’s third of the night, thereby sealing their win over Partizan and their qualification to the round of thirty-two. Mason Greenwood, on the other hand, continued his fine run in the competition as he scored the English side’s opening goal. Anthony Martial netted in between both strikes after dribbling his way into the box.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will be involved in one more game before the international break. They face Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League, as they look to arrest their domestic slump.