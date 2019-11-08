Manchester United assured themselves of a place in the next round of the Europa League with a comfortable win over Partizan Belgrade at home. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#1 Wasteful Rashford a worry for Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford came off to bright applause, having scored Manchester United’s third of the night with a thunderous strike, but the worry for his manager will definitely have been his wastefulness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has constantly spoken of his desire to turn the youngster into a great goalscorer, instead of just a scorer of great goals, which is exactly what he is at this minute. The England international spurned no less than four genuine opportunities to score before finally scoring one and questions will continue to be asked unless he improves his conversion rate.

#2 McTominay injury scare

Undoubtedly one of the Red Devil’s best players this season, the sight of Scott McTominay making his way down the tunnel was a devastating one for the fans. The midfield enforcer has been crucial in Pogba’s absence and his manager now faces a nervous wait as the extent of his injury is determined, ahead of their crucial weekend Premier League clash.

#3 Mata and Martial shine as attacking flow improves

A constant complaint against Manchester United has been their lack of attacking flow, something that seemed to have greatly improved, at least on the night.

The home team scored thrice and could have had at least four more with relative ease had they put away their chances. Anthony Martial and Juan Mata linked up play beautifully, add to that Marcus Rashford along with Mason Greenwood and the Old Trafford crowd were in for a treat with several bursts of free-flowing, sublime football on display.

#4 United qualify for next round with two games to spare

Having played his best team in almost every game in the competition up to this point, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can finally shuffle his pack – since Manchester United have now qualified for the next round with two games to spare.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Fred have been severely overworked and a break from continental encounters could do wonders both for the players as well as for United’s domestic form.

#5 Good things on the horizon for Ole?

There have been far too many false dawns in this club over the course of its recent history for one to say that Manchester United have definitely turned a corner, but the effort in their displays is there for all to see.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost far too many games due to poor finishing this season and there is a palpable sense around Old Trafford that things will work out if the players get their head down and finish the chances – a conviction that was reinforced by tonight’s performance. As to whether or not that really is the case, one can only wait and watch.