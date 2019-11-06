Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms key Manchester United star missing for UEL clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United will be without the services of Victor Lindelof for the Red Devils’ UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash with Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer revealed that Lindelof had been unable to shake off an injury sustained against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and that he doesn’t want to risk the Swede in a game where another defender can possibly step in.

Lindelof has suffered a back injury and it is expected that he will be replaced by either Marcos Rojo or Phil Jones in the heart of the United defence.

“He won’t be fit for tomorrow, no,” Solskjaer said to reporters about Victor Lindelof in his pre-match press conference.

“He got a knock against Chelsea and he didn’t come through the game against Bournemouth without a reaction so he will be out tomorrow.”

When asked about the injury update regarding several other injured players such as Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw etc., the manager did not have much news to share.

“Nothing to report, hopefully after the international group we can get a few more back,”the Norwegian remarked.

Ole specifically discussed Paul Pogba’s injury situation however.

“He (Pogba) said it himself. It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully he’ll be back.”