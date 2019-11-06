Granit Xhaka still absent as Arsenal name Aubameyang-less squad for Vitoria Guimaraes trip

Arsenal face Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal in the Europa League on Wednesday, with Granit Xhaka again excluded.

Granit Xhaka’s absence from the Arsenal squad will continue after he was not included in the travelling party for Wednesday’s Europa League trip to Vitoria Guimaraes.

Arsenal captain Xhaka last played on October 27 against Crystal Palace, a game that was overshadowed by supporters jeering the Switzerland midfielder.

He subsequently reacted by appearing to shout expletives in the fans’ direction and sarcastically encouraging their jeers, earning widespread criticism from supporters and former Gunners players.

Xhaka has since been left out of the squad for games against Liverpool and Wolves, and he will remain absent on Wednesday, with the match moved from Thursday to ease pressure on Portuguese authorities due to Sporting Braga also being in Europa League action at home.

Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also among those missing, presumably being held back for Saturday’s clash with high-flying Leicester City, though Arsenal have not explained their absences.