Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Manchester United forwards despite Europa League win

Manchester United finally ended their away-day blues as they beat Partizan Belgrade by a narrow one-nil margin. The Red Devils dug deep to defend after taking the lead through an Anthony Martial penalty and saw the game through. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed his forwards for one particulat thing.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed his forwards for their ‘non-existent’ defending. The Norwegian football coach reveals that he is not happy with their effort and will sort the situation out before their next match.

“Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box. They played well in the second half and made us defend too deep,” Solskjaer said to MUTV.

“I’m not happy with the defending at the front. I think that’s been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half.

“That needs sorting out because we don’t want to be a team who is just defending in the box.”

However, Solskjaer reiterated that the club are in a good position and a win in their return tie against Partizan should be enough to see them through.

“We’re going to host and go all out to get that win and the last two games we know we’re through then,” he added.

“It’s a great position to be in so far and we haven’t conceded a goal, so defensively we have done really well but we know we need to score more goals.”

Manchester United next travel to Norwich City in the league, as they look for their third win of the campaign. They then travel to Chelsea for a Carabao Cup tie, meeting the Blues for the second time this season after thrashing them four-nil on the opening day of the league.