Manchester United star Harry Maguire explains Europa League coin toss blunder

Manchester United survived a UEFA Europa League scare against Partizan Belgrade, as they narrowly escaped past their opponents. Anthony Martial scored from the penalty spot to keep the Red Devils on top of their group. However, the match will be remembered for Harry Maguire’s absurd gaffe during the coin toss, which he has now explained.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has explained why he was missing during the coin toss in the UEFA Europa League match against Partizan Belgrade. The Englishman was appointed skipper for the outing, however, was nowhere to be found when the referee waited to toss the coin.

Maguire has now explained the reason behind his absence:

Last time I did this you did the coin toss in the centre circle 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s been a long time. #LetMeOff 😂 #MUFC https://t.co/dvhPIoktMm — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 24, 2019

Manchester United continued their unbeaten run in the Europa League, as they beat Partizan away from home by a goal to nil. The Red Devils had just one shot on target all throughout the ninety minutes, as they survived a Partizan onslaught to escape unscathed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men next face Norwich City in the Premier League, as they go looking for just their third win in the competition. They are currently fourteenth on the table after nine rounds of matches.

A Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea beckons after Norwich City, with the two teams meeting for the first time since the league opening day when the Red Devils thrashed the Blues by four goals to nil.