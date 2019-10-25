Manchester United scraped past Partizan Belgrade in their latest UEFA Europa League match, with Anthony Martial scoring the winner from the penalty spot. However, fans were left unimpressed with another lacklustre display, which was summed up by Harry Maguire’s defensive blunder.

Manchester United secured three more points in their latest Europa League outing, as they beat Partizan Belgrade by a goal to nil. Anthony Martial, returning from an injury, scored the winning goal from the penalty spot, despite the Red Devils mustering just one shot on target throughout the match.

Harry Maguire captained the team for the first time ever, with Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, and David de Gea all missing from action. However, Maguire had several moments to forget during the match with one especially catching rival fans’ eyes.

The Englishman was left on the floor by Partizan ace Seydouba Soumah, as he dummied his way past him to take a shot on goal. Fans were quick to pounce on the incident to make fun of ‘world’s most expensive defender’. Here are some of the best reactions:

Harry Maguire you are not even good enough to play in this competition… You brought shame upon us pic.twitter.com/G8W6jgVLqo — UEFA Europa League (@EropaLeague) October 24, 2019

Harry Maguire doing press-ups during a game. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ALrUQjSGSe — JP (@JurgenPressed) October 24, 2019

Harry Maguire just got sold a

Mars Bar #PARMUN pic.twitter.com/Yh3NBAwJTt — Chris V. (@CAV_56) October 24, 2019

United fans really spent the last 4 days laughing at Van Dijk losing his balance, only for a Partizan Belgrade midfielder to make Maguire do push ups mid attack pic.twitter.com/6FkjuwC46m — Josh (@KloppStyle) October 24, 2019

Is it Harry Maguire or Phil Jones WTF pic.twitter.com/HqZ7GLf8Vm — Mo 🕛 (@Abaa_H_H) October 24, 2019

Maguire doing push-ups on the field just sums up our season so far. pic.twitter.com/5C66P59Arh — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) October 24, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAH They spent a week making fun of VVD for conceding a throw in and here Maguire's dropped like a fish out of water for the 7th week running by a pastry chef😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HIHN7qzEtO — An (@RoyalANfield) October 24, 2019

Manchester United next face Norwich City in the Premier League, before travelling to Chelsea for a Carabao Cup tie. They remain on top of their Europa League group with seven points from three matches.