Fans troll world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire, after he is left on the floor by Partizan ace

Manchester United scraped past Partizan Belgrade in their latest UEFA Europa League match, with Anthony Martial scoring the winner from the penalty spot. However, fans were left unimpressed with another lacklustre display, which was summed up by Harry Maguire’s defensive blunder. 

Manchester United secured three more points in their latest Europa League outing, as they beat Partizan Belgrade by a goal to nil. Anthony Martial, returning from an injury, scored the winning goal from the penalty spot, despite the Red Devils mustering just one shot on target throughout the match.

Harry Maguire captained the team for the first time ever, with Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, and David de Gea all missing from action. However, Maguire had several moments to forget during the match with one especially catching rival fans’ eyes.

The Englishman was left on the floor by Partizan ace Seydouba Soumah, as he dummied his way past him to take a shot on goal. Fans were quick to pounce on the incident to make fun of ‘world’s most expensive defender’. Here are some of the best reactions:

Manchester United next face Norwich City in the Premier League, before travelling to Chelsea for a Carabao Cup tie. They remain on top of their Europa League group with seven points from three matches.

