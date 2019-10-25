Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why Manchester United struggled in 1-0 UEL win vs Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United registered their first away win over seven months by getting the better of Partizan Belgrade in a UEFA Europa League group stage encounter.

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not very happy with the team’s performance and wants the player to improve going into the upcoming encounters.

“Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “They played well in the second half and made us defend too deep.

“I’m not happy with the defending at the front. I think that’s been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half. That needs sorting out because we don’t want to be a team who is just defending in the box.”

The Norwegian went on to add that Manchester United need to score more goals in the upcoming encounters to register more comfortable wins.

“We’re going to host them and go all out to get that win and the last two games we know we’re through then,” Solskjaer added. “It’s a great position to be in so far and we haven’t conceded a goal so defensively we have done really well but we know we need to score more goals.”

Solskjær: “Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box. They played well second half. Made us defend too deep. I’m not happy with the defending at the front.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2019