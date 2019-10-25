Manchester United legend urges club to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal to solve creative issues

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the club to sign out of favour Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to improve the side’s creativity.

Scholes was in conversation with BT Sports after United’s 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils have been struggling to create chances this season, which is evident by the fact that they have failed to score more than one goal in a match since defeating Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend.

The former Manchester United midfielder stated that Ozil could be a short-term answer for their creative issues. However, he did add that he can’t see the move happening.

“I think he’s a player that can link a team together. I think he’s got great quality, he’s shown that in his career, he could be an answer short term, I don’t know. I think that would be up to him. I can’t see it happening but I think he is a player that United could do with right now,” Scholes said.

“There’s no link between the midfield players and the strikers. The weight of pass at times was so bad [against Partizan].

“You want to be encouraged, you want to see some bits of good play now and again, a one-two here and there, the number 10 receiving the ball on the half turn, but there’s a lack of encouragement,” he added.