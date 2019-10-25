WATCH: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire forgets to do the coin toss before UEL match vs Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United registered their first away win in over seven months as they got the better of Serbian side Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League group stage encounter.

In what was a relatively young United squad, their new recruit Harry Maguire was handed the captain’s arm-band for the first time. And in a hilarious turn of events, the England international completely forgot about the coin toss before the match.

The referees had to call Maguire out, who had, by then, walked back to his spot on the field. Here’s the video of the incident.

Harry Maguire’s first game as Manchester United captain, completely forgot he had to do the coin toss 😅 (via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/1ZY9myzPvL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

A honour to lead the boys out tonight. More importantly an important away win and clean sheet. #MUFC 💪🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/qRidRMa1Ur — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 24, 2019

This was United’s first away win since their famous 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 encounter. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side wasn’t at his best and had to depend on a penalty from Frenchman Anthony Martial, who has only recently returned to full fitness.

United face Norwich City in the Premier League next.