Arsenal fans make #FreeOzil trend on Twitter as Mesut Ozil is left out of squad again by Unai Emery

Arsenal fans have again called out manager Unai Emery for keeping their star player Mesut Ozil out of another matchday squad. The former Real Madrid star missed the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Vitoria SC in UEFA Europa League.

Nicolas Pepe scored twice from free-kicks, in the 80th and 93rd minute, to ensure Arsenal take all three points from the match. However, despite the victory, fans were left unimpressed by Emery as he continued to keep Ozil out of the squad and made #FreeOzil trend worldwide.

 

