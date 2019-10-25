Arsenal fans make #FreeOzil trend on Twitter as Mesut Ozil is left out of squad again by Unai Emery

Arsenal fans have again called out manager Unai Emery for keeping their star player Mesut Ozil out of another matchday squad. The former Real Madrid star missed the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Vitoria SC in UEFA Europa League.

Nicolas Pepe scored twice from free-kicks, in the 80th and 93rd minute, to ensure Arsenal take all three points from the match. However, despite the victory, fans were left unimpressed by Emery as he continued to keep Ozil out of the squad and made #FreeOzil trend worldwide.

One of our best players in the last 5 years,he shouldn’t be treated this way. It’s a Shame.#FreeOzil @arsenal @UnaiEmery_ pic.twitter.com/WaMztkHvfn — NEUTRAL MAN (@neutralman_1) October 24, 2019

I’m not even an Arsenal fan & I don’t participate in hashtags but this ain’t it #FreeOzil pic.twitter.com/OzEHiRZBAm — Future (@Linkzz_) October 24, 2019

Mesutttt, like this tweet if Emery is holding you hostage. #FreeOzil — Bhavs (@bhavss14) October 24, 2019

I am not an Arsenal fan but Ozil doesn’t deserve to be treated like shit. I get it when you don’t play him in the league but if he’s not good enough to play once in two weeks then what the hell is doing at Arsenal? Free him. #FreeOzil — VIPER (@KillerViperr) October 24, 2019

Free our play maker 😡 ozil is better than messi and you still forcing willock to do that😤 #FreeOzil pic.twitter.com/iEiqnp3fcJ — Soso Stewart (@stewart_soso) October 24, 2019

#FreeOzil , I usually back the manager in disputes with wayward players because managers tend to have the clubs best interest at heart. That’s not the case here, the manager is out of his depth at a top club can’t manage top players — Feckiethe9th (@Feckiethe9th) October 24, 2019

No Ozil again tonight??? 😟 can this clueless and arrogant Emery just leave. I’m not wasting my time watching tonight’s match. #FreeOzil #ARSVSC — Agboola Victor (@DonVicky07) October 24, 2019

Never had we had such disrespect to a player. Especially a player who has won more than our current manager. #FreeOzil #Arsenal https://t.co/rGEQmfniz7 — Free Ozil ✊ (@GoonerSick) October 24, 2019

Need to see some emeryout banners in games this guy is killing the Arsenal we’ve built all these years in a single season…. #FreeOzil — Pim° Pim° (@EarlDab) October 25, 2019

#FreeOzil trending. Emery has massively boosted Ozil’s reputation at Arsenal, got people who hated him for not being “pashunate” enough rooting for him to be freed. Emery the opposite of a protaganist — lee (@_leegoddard) October 24, 2019

So Özil is good enough for the starting 11 of a prime Real madrid but not even good enough to make it to the bench of a struggling Arsenal. #FreeOzil #arsenal #Ozil — Dr. Pankaj♪ (@7ankaj) October 24, 2019

I don’t care about winning it’s still a poor performance at home for and considering Ozil been left out of the squad as well this fool as to leave our club #emeryoutnow #EmeryOut #FreeOzil — MariaKel (@maria_kelbaby) October 24, 2019