Manchester United 1-0 Partizan Belgrade: 5 talking points from United’s first away win in 7 months

With Manchester United hanging on to take all 3 points at the FK Partizan Stadium, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. United score with their only shot on target

Despite hitting the woodwork in the first half, statistically United had only one single shot on target – the penalty that Anthony Martial converted, which as it turned out was the game’s only goal. Partizan didn’t fare much better, with only two shots on target but that will be no excuse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who knows his side must improve.

2. United youngster Williams impresses

One of the bright spots for United was the performance of teenage prodigy Brandon Williams. Brought into the fold by Solskjaer earlier this season, Williams’ energetic forays and front-foot defending have caught the eye and this outing was no different. The youngster was up and down the left-side for the entire 90 minutes and even managed to win the penalty for what inadvertently turned out to be the winner.

3. Partizan give it their all

Third in the group after their loss, the Serbians cannot be faulted for a lack of effort. They had 15 shots to United’s five and could have scored a few had it not been for Sergio Romero. The home crowd were in full voice for the entire duration of the game and no chanting was reported till the final whistle, despite Serbian football’s recent reputation to the contrary.

4. Pressure off Ole, for now

The pressure had been simmering to boiling point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief with this win. The young team he put out got a lot wrong, but defended well and ground out a result, something that was especially important to build on their positive performance against Liverpool.

5. United’s first away win in over 7 months

After a club record 9 away wins on the trot in his first few months in-charge, Manchester United’s win in Belgrade was their first in over 7 months. That a club the size of United could go 11 away matches without a win is unthinkable. Nevertheless, they have brushed off the tag, after an 11 game winless run away from home and perhaps, just perhaps, things can only get better from now on.