Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals key Manchester United star fit for UEL clash

In a major boost to Manchester United in their hopes of securing a win away from home in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has a key player fit and ready for selection.

That player is none other than Jesse Lingard, who has struggled with injury problems throughout the season, but is now fit and might just start the away game against Partizan Belgrade.

United head to Serbia as they look to end their dismal form away from home this season, and Solskjaer confirmed to MUTV that Lingard is available for selection.

“It’s fantastic to have him (Lingard) back fit. He’s been so lively and bubbly in training,” the Norwegian said.

“I don’t know how much game time we’ll give him but he looks like he needs to catch up on lost time. It’s been fantastic to see him with a big smile. I know Jesse from before. Of course now we expect him – and I think he expects – to kick on.”

Despite the return of Lingard, United will need a whole lot from their squad if they are to kick on and get the results they need to secure qualification out of a tricky group.