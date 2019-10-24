Paul Pogba to miss Man United’s trip to Norwich City, Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no expectation of Paul Pogba being fit enough to feature for Manchester United at the weekend.

Paul Pogba will not be fit to face Norwich City on Sunday but David de Gea should be able to make the trip to Carrow Road, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are in Serbia ahead of a Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade, though neither Pogba nor De Gea are in the travelling party.

Pogba last featured at the end of September having sustained a foot injury, while De Gea has recently struggled with a groin strain.

De Gea was able to take his place in United’s starting XI on Sunday in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool despite appearing to be a doubt after hurting himself on international duty.

Solskjaer is unwilling to risk the Spaniard in Belgrade, with youngster Matej Kovar joining Sergio Romero and Lee Grant as the three goalkeepers, while Pogba remains sidelined even for the weekend journey to Norfolk.

“De Gea will be ready for Sunday but we didn’t take a risk with him travelling here,” Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday.

“Paul? No,” Solskjaer later added when asked if Pogba could feature against Norwich.

United head into Thursday’s game at Partizan second to them in Group L by virtue of scoring fewer goals.

They have not won away from home in any competition since beating Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in March.