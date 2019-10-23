Paul Pogba and David de Gea miss Manchester United’s Partizan trip

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba and David de Gea for their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade.

Paul Pogba and David de Gea will not be involved for Manchester United against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, but Jesse Lingard is back in the fold.

Neither Pogba nor De Gea took part in the Red Devils’ training session at Carrington on Wednesday and both were missing from the squad list travelling to Serbia.

Pogba has been absent since September 30 due to a toe injury but reports suggested he may have played a part in the fixture, while Spain goalkeeper De Gea featured in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool despite having sustained a groin injury on international duty.

Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic also miss the trip for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but there is better news over Lingard.

The England international injured his hamstring in United’s previous Europa League outing, which ended in a goalless draw at AZ on October 3.

United are second in Group L with four points from two matches.

Squad in full: Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Matej Kovar; Phil Jones, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams; Fred, James Garner, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.