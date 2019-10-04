Former Ballon d’Or winner slams Manchester United star for poor show in UEL draw against Alkmaar

Thursday marked yet another poor night for Manchester United midfielder Fred, as the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League group stage.

After the game, Fred was roundly criticised by former Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen.

Owen, who currently serves as a football pundit for BT Sport, said: “He’s just a moderate player isn’t he? That’s the bottom line. What can you say?”

“We [him and co-pundit Owen Hargreaves] were discussing his best position. I probably think it is a six, Hargreaves thinks it is an eight. Really, once we start arguing about it, he can’t do either role that well.”

Owen Hargreaves meanwhile, insisted that the Manchester United star was a better player on paper than his current showing, and admitted that something was not right with the Brazil international.

“Regardless of where you play, you can’t afford to give the ball away as much as he did today and he gave it away it a lot,” he said, before adding:

“I think there is a really good player in there, I just don’t know why we are seeing him play like this. He had some terrific games at Shakhtar Donestk, that is why Manchester United were interested in him.”

‘Today was not the level that he is up to. He is really good on the ball normally, he has two feet, whether it is a confidence thing.”

‘It was a big opportunity for him to step up today and play really well and he did the opposite,” he concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.