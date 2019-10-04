Manchester United star posts message to fans after Europa League draw versus Alkmaar, later deletes tweet

Manchester United star Harry Maguire had a message for fans after their goalless draw in the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday – however, he had to delete the tweet later it as it did not go down well.

Alkmaar dominated Manchester United in several ways during the above-mentioned game – they had four shots on target as opposed to United’s 0. They also enjoyed more ball possession and took as many as ten corner kicks, which show how defensive the Red Devils had to be during the match.

Maguire remained on the bench throughout the game, as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to rely on a central defensive partnership of Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof.

And after the game, he posted the following tweet:

However, the tweet failed to draw support from fans as they probably reviewed it as an overly positive reaction to a disappointing result.

Maguire ultimately deleted the post, and it is no longer visible on his Twitter account.

Solskjaer himself was desperate to highlight the positives after the drawn game, as he said: “It’s a good point away from home against difficult opponents on a difficult surface.”

“They beat Feyenoord 3-0 away from home, we made many changes and so I’m very pleased.”

Quotes via Mirror.