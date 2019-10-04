UEFA Europa League |

#OleOut trends after Manchester United manager terms AZ Alkmaar draw a ‘good performance’

Manchester United’s season is getting worse by the day. They played yet another dour encounter, this time against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League, which finished goalless.

With this draw, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record of not winning an away game since being appointed as the permanent manager of the club extended by another game. The Norwegian, however, claimed that he was happy with the boys and that they gave a ‘good performance’.

“Very happy with the boys, we come away with a good performance,” said Solskjaer in his post-match interview.

“Good performance against a good opponent on a very bad surface. If you get your draws away from home and win your home games you’ll be fine. We go to Belgrade wanting a win and that sets you up nicely.”

After the match, #OleOut started trending on Twitter as a few Manchester United fans took to the social media platform to express their displeasure with how the club is being managed.

Comments