OleOut trends after Manchester United manager terms AZ Alkmaar draw a ‘good performance’

Manchester United’s season is getting worse by the day. They played yet another dour encounter, this time against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League, which finished goalless.

With this draw, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record of not winning an away game since being appointed as the permanent manager of the club extended by another game. The Norwegian, however, claimed that he was happy with the boys and that they gave a ‘good performance’.

“Very happy with the boys, we come away with a good performance,” said Solskjaer in his post-match interview.

“Good performance against a good opponent on a very bad surface. If you get your draws away from home and win your home games you’ll be fine. We go to Belgrade wanting a win and that sets you up nicely.”

After the match, #OleOut started trending on Twitter as a few Manchester United fans took to the social media platform to express their displeasure with how the club is being managed.

Ole is useless and must leave. He told us he’s happy with the squad before the season started so he’s supposed to make them function.

He comes and tells us in the face that boys are good every time, but nothing dem get. Useless delusioned coach.#OleOut pic.twitter.com/mhjEmQ2C57 — Nii Adjetey Cleland 🇬🇭🇹🇿🇰🇪™ (@adjetey_cleland) October 4, 2019

Just incase you had a bad night. Remember someone did this 😂😂😂#OleOut pic.twitter.com/xt1qlcmnWQ — Plugtv Live (@Plugtvlive) October 4, 2019

The difference thy played their Hearts out not these new babies 5 games then a person is making headlines Big headed #OleOut pic.twitter.com/Irra2VPS7g — VILLA_BOY (@Spha_mndawe) October 4, 2019

#OleOut

No style

No identity

No philosophy

No clue

Wrong lineup

Wrong player positions

Unfit players

Poorly timed subs.

No game plan.

90 mins on the clock, 0 goal on target.

This is a total failure. — Ole (@AmeyawGroup) October 4, 2019