Manchester United fans were livid after hearing manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s post-match comments regarding their latest Europa League draw. Solskjaer described the result as a ‘good performance’ by the Red Devils and one which they should’ve won, despite having zero shots on target.

Unhappy fans flocked to Twitter to voice their opinions about the under-fire Norwegian, with some even asking for his sacking.

Solskjaer: It’s a good point against a very good, difficult side. It should have been a win #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) October 3, 2019

ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET – The delusion has taken over. Moyes 2.0 — Jonny Ross 🔰 (@thejonnyross) October 3, 2019

I never knew AZ Alkmaar was a better team than United. Thanks to Ole, I now know that — Amad (@Amad07827045) October 3, 2019

How on earth should it have been a win when we didn’t have a shot on target!? Delusional at best. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) October 3, 2019

Norwegian Moyes — Mike (@Donkaty35) October 3, 2019

How can you win without shooting on target — Ray Vincent (@RedVin8) October 3, 2019

He should be sacked just for that! Moyes 2.0 #deluded — Azaad (@AazMedia) October 3, 2019

Manchester United remain without an away win this season. The Red Devils have played four matches away from Old Trafford this season, drawing three and losing one. They remain tenth in the league after their poorest start in thirty years, having accumulated just nine points after seven matches.

Solskjaer’s men will go looking for their first away win of the season when they visit St James’ Park to play Newcastle United in the league. They will then face league leaders, and bitter rivals, Liverpool after the international break.