Unai Emery claims Mesut Ozil didn’t ‘deserve’ to be in Arsenal squad for Europa League encounter vs Standard Liege

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has claimed that Mesut Ozil didn’t deserve to be in the Arsenal squad which defeated Standard Liege 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League.

Talking after the victory, Emery said that he didn’t pick Ozil in the 18-man squad because other players deserved their spot more than him. Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli and one each from Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos gave Arsenal their second victory of the UEL campaign.

When quizzed about why Ozil wasn’t a part of the squad, the Spanish coach said that he only wants to pick the best players for every match and the same will be the case for the upcoming encounters as well.

“I am thinking every time to decide with the best players for each match and the best players in the squad to play and help us. Sunday we have another match. And we are going to decide the same.

“When I decided he isn’t in the squad, it is because I think another player deserves it more. The best first 11 possible to achieve our target to win on Sunday and also adapt to that difficult of playing Bournemouth. And carry on our way that is the same in each match,” Emery said while talking to the media after the match.