Ex-Manchester United star claims they are a mid-table Premier League club now

Former Manchester United and Liverpool star Michael Owen has claimed that the 20-time English champions are now a mid-table club. He even stated that he doesn’t think United will finish in top six by the end of this season.

United played a tame 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League and failed to muster even a single shot on target. The result has only gone on to compound the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has failed to help the team to an away win since defeating Paris Saint-Germain back in March.

“Yes, I’d say (Manchester United are now a mid-table team). I don’t think they’ll be top six this season, personally,” Owen said before United’s Europa League encounter vs AZ Alkmaar on BT Sport (via Daily Mail).

“Top half I think is likely, but just the fact we’re having this conversation is the worry, isn’t it? This has got to be the worst Manchester United team for decades, hasn’t it? Since before Sir Alex Ferguson took over. It’s been happening for a few years. For maybe five, six, seven, eight years you’ve been thinking ‘it can’t get any worse’, and it has.

“The point that I’d like to make is that in many ways, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has knowingly weakened his team. Getting rid of people like Lukaku, Herrera, [Matteo] Darmian, Sanchez, [Chris] Smalling. He knows he could improve his team with those players, but I think he’s taken the view that you’ve got to take a couple of steps backwards to then move forward.

“He’s done that on purpose thinking, ‘right, we’ve just got to rid ourselves of players that, OK they’re probably better than what we’ve got, but are they going to take us to where we want to go? That answer is no, then you’re almost starting from scratch and I think that’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done.”

United are currently 10th on the Premier League table with nine points in seven league matches.