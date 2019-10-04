Stats show Manchester United are currently at their worst in last 30 years

Manchester United’s season is going from bad to worse. They failed to register even a single shot on target in a tame 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.

With the goalless draw against the Dutch side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team now has only 18 goals in 20 matches and has failed to win any of their last 10 away matches. United are only a match away from equalling a run of 11 away matches without a win, which was set back in 1989, before the English Premier League started.

Moreover, the encounter vs AZ was the first in United’s history where they failed to register even a single shot on target in a Europa League game. These eye-opening stats suggest that the Premier League giants are currently at their worst since the Premier League began and it won’t be long before reports of Solskjaer’s sacking start doing the rounds.

Here are some more stats which show that United haven’t seen worse days, at least in the last 30 years.

10 – Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 10 away matches across all competitions (D4 L6) – they last went on a longer winless run on the road between February and September 1989 (run of 11). Worrying. pic.twitter.com/doznd0WEp9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

Since Manchester United last won an away game, Manchester City have: • Won 12 away games

• Scored 76 goals

• Won the Premier League

• Won the Community Shield

• Won the FA Cup This really is our City. — Kenney (@sam_kenney) October 3, 2019

Manchester United’s form since the 3-1 away win against PSG would see them relegated in the Premier League in four of the last 24 seasons with nine 17th-place finishes. A dark time… pic.twitter.com/C9Ipd4MBbY — UtdArena. (@utdarena) October 3, 2019

Since Manchester United last won away from home, Aston Villa have seven away wins, Southampton & Wolves five, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United & West Ham four each. Even Newcastle have three. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 3, 2019