UEFA Europa League |

Stats show Manchester United are currently at their worst in last 30 years

Manchester United’s season is going from bad to worse. They failed to register even a single shot on target in a tame 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.

With the goalless draw against the Dutch side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team now has only 18 goals in 20 matches and has failed to win any of their last 10 away matches. United are only a match away from equalling a run of 11 away matches without a win, which was set back in 1989, before the English Premier League started.

Moreover, the encounter vs AZ was the first in United’s history where they failed to register even a single shot on target in a Europa League game. These eye-opening stats suggest that the Premier League giants are currently at their worst since the Premier League began and it won’t be long before reports of Solskjaer’s sacking start doing the rounds.

Here are some more stats which show that United haven’t seen worse days, at least in the last 30 years.

 

Comments