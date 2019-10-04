UEFA Europa League |

Arsenal fans troll Manchester United after Gabriel Martinelli adds two more goals to his tally

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli added two more goals to his name in the Gunners’ 4-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Standard Liege and their fans can’t stop reminding Manchester United faithful that the 20-time Premier League champions passed up the opportunity to get him on board.

Martinelli’s double strike within three minutes (13′ & 16′), followed by goals from Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos helped Arsenal register a 4-0 win over the Belgian side.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward was on trial at Manchester United, but the Premier League giants chose not to sign him up on a permanent basis.

And now that he has scored four goals in just two matches for the North London side, they can’t help but troll the United, who are currently struggling up front.

 

