Arsenal fans troll Manchester United after Gabriel Martinelli adds two more goals to his tally

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli added two more goals to his name in the Gunners’ 4-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Standard Liege and their fans can’t stop reminding Manchester United faithful that the 20-time Premier League champions passed up the opportunity to get him on board.

Martinelli’s double strike within three minutes (13′ & 16′), followed by goals from Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos helped Arsenal register a 4-0 win over the Belgian side.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward was on trial at Manchester United, but the Premier League giants chose not to sign him up on a permanent basis.

And now that he has scored four goals in just two matches for the North London side, they can’t help but troll the United, who are currently struggling up front.

Gabriel Martinelli has already scored 4 goals this season for Arsenal. Marcus Rashford in contrast has 3 goals of which 2 were penalties. Martinelli is the fourth choice striker at Arsenal whilst Rashford is United’s spearhead in attack. pic.twitter.com/HypE6qaW0q — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) October 3, 2019

Quick reminder that Gabriel Martinelli had a trial with Manchester United but let him go because “He wasn’t good enough” Give it a year or two, they’ll be regretting that decision. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) October 3, 2019

👉United: Chong, Greenwood, Gomes 👉Arsenal: Willock, Saka, Martinelli, Nelson 👉Chelsea: Abraham, Mount, CHO, James United are at risk of not only behind now, but in the future as well. Their youngsters aren’t as good, and they’re not currently making an impact. — Petrit Berisha (@PetBerisha) October 3, 2019

Name a single Manchester United player who has scored more goals than Gabriel Martinelli this season. I’ll wait. Martinelli has only played 2 games this season. — WelBeast (@WellBeast) October 3, 2019

Goals so far this season

Marcus rashford: 3

Gabriel Martinelli: 4

United’s first choice vs our third choice.🥵🥵🥵 #ARSSTA pic.twitter.com/5ysR6jFHxm — helen (@HTemtime) October 3, 2019

That Martinelli kid at Arsenal is levels above Greenwood and Rashford. United will regret letting him go. Hopefully he gets to work under a proper manager soon. — . (@EnemyOfFootbaII) October 3, 2019

Lmao United fans gassing up Greenwood in preseason and Martinelli’s already the best Brazilian striker in Europe — Mark White (@markwhlte) October 3, 2019

Man Utd appreciation tweet. Thankyou for opting not to sign Martinelli after he had a trial there. United: 0 shots on target tonight Martinelli: 2 goals and an assist tonight. 18 years old. — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) October 3, 2019

Gabriel Pele Ronaldo Neymar Garrincha Martinelli has scored 4 goals in 2 appearance, more than Marcus Rashford 3 goals in 7 appearance. He had a trial with Manchester United but they let him go because “They have Marcus Rashford” pic.twitter.com/qzhhGXsrpE — Torreira!! (@Xahraddeen_) October 3, 2019

Martinelli is a whole United Squad. Wow! — Evelyn 💫 (@Evelyn_Nakayi) October 3, 2019

United fans hyped up James, Greenwood like hes the next cr7 and rashford etc saying hes gonna score more goals than aubameyang this season…… Martinelli (3rd choice 18 y/o ST) has more goals than any united player so far and he’s only played 2 games😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J3dH8iUSY2 — Nicø19 (@Anonymous1076) October 4, 2019

Martinelli is the player Man United fans have been praying for Marcus Rashford to grow up to be!! pic.twitter.com/X3uvsRitXp — KWAGHFAN-UTER 🆖 (@Kwaffy1) October 3, 2019

Gabrielle Martinelli is everything United fans think Rashford should be. He’s a delight damn 😍😍😍 . COYG — AKR7MZ 👑 (@Akramzjr) October 3, 2019

Everyone please remind United fans that they had a chance to sign Martinelli and passed 😂😂😂 — Nick Gada (@nickgada) October 3, 2019