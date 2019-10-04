Wu Lei becomes first Chinese player to score in European competition with goal for Espanyol vs CSKA Moscow

Chinese forward Wu Lei has become the first player from his country to score in a European competition, excluding qualifying matches.

The 27-year-old achieved this feat by getting on the scoresheet for Espanyol in their UEFA Europa League group stage encounter against CSKA Moscow at the VEB Arena in Moscow. He opened the scoring for his side in the 64th minute before their lead was doubled by Victor Campuzano in the injury time of the encounter.

With this win, the La Liga side rose to the second spot in Group H of the competition. They have a win and a draw from the first two matches and are behind Ludogorets, who have won both their opening encounters.

As far as Wu Lei is concerned, the winger has made six appearances for Espanyol in La Liga this season. However, he hasn’t been able to get on the scoresheet or provide an assist to one of his teammates. The Chinese moved to Spain in a deal worth €2 million in the winter transfer window earlier this year.