King’s Cross station evacuated after Standard Liege fans let off flares

Standard Liege supporters in London for Thursday’s match against Arsenal forced the closure of King’s Cross after letting off flares.

King’s Cross underground station had to be evacuated on Thursday after Standard Liege supporters set off flares ahead of their Europa League clash with Arsenal.

Thousands of Liege supporters are expected in London for the Group F clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Footage emerged on social media of fans chanting and setting off smoke bombs inside King’s Cross, which is situated just over two miles south of Arsenal’s ground.

The tube stop closed to members of the public at 13:30 BST but was back in operation less than two hours later.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross Underground station at 1.30pm today following reports of large numbers of football fans setting off flares.

“The station has been closed while the London Fire Brigade respond, and the football fans are being dispersed by officers.”