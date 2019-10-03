Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that the artificial pitch for tonight’s Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar is one of the worst that he has ever seen. He also said that he could not afford to risk Paul Pogba’s injury by forcing him to play on such a poor surface.

“I’m surprised they have chosen to play on this pitch when I look at it,” Solskjaer said, in the pre-match press conference.

“I am used to astroturf pitches from back in Norway and this is not the best I have seen.”

“It is, in fact, one of the worst ones I have seen for a long while. We have all got standards back home in Norway and they are all modern and new.”

“But this one here, is not the newest and it seems like it has been used a lot,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is estimated to remain sidelined for a duration of three-and-a-half weeks, after picking up an injury during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

He is currently in doubt for United’s upcoming trip to face Newcastle United in the league, but Solskjaer wants to give him every chance of making it, which is why he did not travel for the Europa League away clash against Alkmaar.

“After discussions with specialists, Paul [Pogba] needs further treatment and rest on his ankle,” the Norwegian added, before concluding:

“But I probably wouldn’t have risked him on the astroturf, even if he was available.”

