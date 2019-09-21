Rebic hit with five-match UEFA ban

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body hit Eintracht Frankfurt, Royal Antwerp and Celtic with sanctions after Europa League incidents.
AC Milan loanee Ante Rebic has been given a five-match ban from UEFA competition matches for serious rough play and insulting a match official.
The Croatia international will not serve the ban this season, with Milan suspended from playing European football for a year after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, but his punishment for a bad challenge and his reaction to it comes along with a number of sanctions for his parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt.
The incident occurred before Rebic joined Milan on a two-year loan, when he slid in studs-first on Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels and was shown a straight red card during Eintracht’s 3-0 Europa League victory in August.
Along with Rebic’s suspension, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) announced the partial closure of Eintracht’s Commerzbank-Arena for the next UEFA competition match hosted by the Bundesliga club, after fans threw objects during the same game.
Antwerp goalkeeper Sinan Bolat will serve a three-match European suspension for insulting a match official in that game, and Antwerp must pay a €46,250 fine.
Celtic have also been fined after their supporters were involved in a number of incidents during their 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg victory over AIK.
Following the setting off of fireworks, blocking of stairways and throwing of objects during the match, Celtic must pay a €12,500 fine, while AIK have been fined €8,000.