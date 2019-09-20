Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes selling Romelu Lukaku without signing replacement was right decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes selling the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without getting any replacement on board was the right decision.

United have gone into the season with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as their three striking options and their manager believes that this was the correct call and going forward, the aforementioned players, especially Greenwood, will benefit from the decision.

“For me, it (not replacing Lukaku and Sanchez) was the right decision,” Solskjaer said during his post-match press conference after United’s UEFA Europa League encounter vs Astana.

“Because I think for the club and for him [Greenwood], I think he’s going to be important for us this season. He’s not played a lot so far but he’ll get his minutes and he’ll grow and develop.”

The 17-year-old Greenwood scored his first senior goal for the club in only his second start. His goal was the only difference between United and Astana as the Premier League giants started their Europea League campaign with a 1-0 win. Solskjaer was all praise for the teenager and stated that he showed glimpses of what he can become.

“To get him inside the box, you know something’s going to happen,” Solskjaer added.

“He can go inside, he can go outside. A great finish through the legs of the ‘keeper. Most of the time that’s quite open. For sure it is natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals, to be in and around the box.

“As I said yesterday he knows how to hit a ball. Maybe he hit too hard in the first half, where he should have curled it a little bit more in the top corner. But he showed glimpses today of what he can become.”