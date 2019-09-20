Manchester United star admits he wants to be captain

Manchester United sneaked a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in their UEFA Europa League (UEL) opening bout with FC Astana, and their captain on the night is one proud man.

Nemanja Matic had earlier spoken out about his lack of game time under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that he needed more minutes to prove himself.

Not only did he start against Astana, but the Serbian was also given the captain’s armband by Ole for the game, in what seemed to be a very youthful United side.

Relishing the opportunity to be skipper more often, Matic discussed the feeling of being captain.

“It is great to be the captain,” Matic revealed to MUTV.

“To be the captain of Manchester United is something special, and there is a lot of responsibility.

“I am very, very proud because of that and I hope that it is not the last time.

“It is a big responsibility and I am proud of that.

“There were a lot of young guys in the squad, I think after Sergio Romero I was the oldest in the team.

“It is strange for me, but this is the life.”

United next face West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend.