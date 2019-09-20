Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers verdict on Marcus Rashford’s finishing after Manchester United’s UEL win

Manchester United beat FC Astana 1-0 at Old Trafford in their opening UEFA Europa League (UEL) win, but the finishing (or lack of) of Marcus Rashford threw up some concerns.

The Red Devils needed 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to step up and score the winner, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he isn’t too worried about the lack of goals from Rashford.

“He’s getting the chances,” Solskjaer said about Rashford. “Of course, he could have had three today. The ‘keeper made a few fantastic saves.”

“I don’t worry about that, no. We’re working every single day in training with Marcus. He wants to improve, wants to be better. He could’ve finished with his left instead of his right today. It’s just one of those days. I thought their ‘keeper was excellent.

“All the goals we’ve scored [in the Premier League] have come from the forwards with Marcus and Anthony, and Dan James. I’m sure they’ll chip in with many many goals.

“Marcus is still young, he’ll improve. You won’t hit your peak as a striker until you’re 26 or 27. He’s still learning what finishes to make in different circumstances.

“I think today’s forwards are different from old traditional number nines. There are not many left of them. Marcus can play all four positions – right, left, up front on his own and as a 10. Anthony can. Mason can. None are pinpointed to one position.

“You’ll see them rotated around.”