Ex-Arsenal defender claims teenager star looks better than club-record signing Nicolas Pepe

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has claimed that club’s 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka looked better in the UEFA Europa League encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt than club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Saka scored his first senior goal for Arsenal, which was the second for the Gunners after another young star Joe Willock had given them the lead. Experienced customer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the third and final goal for the Premier League giants to cap off a good day for them despite sub-par performances from multiple players.

Talking about the win and how Arsenal’s youngsters fared on the night, Keown said that Saka looked better than Pepe, despite the fact that they shelled out as many as £72 million for the former Lille star. 24-year-old Pepe only has two assists to boast of in six appearances for Arsenal across all competitions.

“They toil away, trying to get young players in and they’ve found one in Saka,” Keown said as reported by Mirror.

“You think of the way Pepe is playing at the minute, they paid £72million for him and this kid looked better than him tonight.

“By the way, [Joe] Willock as well, he’s got his reward, this has been a breakthrough moment for him. He got a little bit lucky, but that’s all 100% the academy, that first goal for Arsenal.

“When Saka gets the ball [for the second goal], it shows composure, he’s passing it into the goal, it’s a beautiful finish. To think he’s 18 years of age.

“I think this is the exuberance of young players. I think this is a breakthrough moment for Willock. He’s been a bit rushed, lacks a little bit of composure, but I love his energy and he gets his reward tonight to put Arsenal in front.”