Mason Greenwood breaks Manchester United teammate’s record to become club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in a European game

Manchester United’s 17-year-old star Mason Greenwood scored his first senior goal for the club in their 1-0 win over Astana to kickoff their UEFA Europa League campaign.

The forward was handed his second start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he repaid the manager’s faith by scoring the only goal of the match. With his 73rd-minute strike, Greenwood became the youngest ever goalscorer in a European game for United at 17 years and 353 days.

He broke the record set by teammate Marcus Rashford, whose brace against Midtjylland in the same competition in February 2016 had made him the youngest-ever United goalscorer in European matches. Club legend George Best held the record before Rashford overtook him.

👶 Youngest scorers in a European game for Man Utd: – Greenwood: 17 years and 353 days old – Rashford: 18 years and 117 days old – Best: 18 years and 158 days old pic.twitter.com/WILjQzq5d4 — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) September 19, 2019

MASON GREENWOOD | The 17-year-old forward became Manchester United’s youngest ever scorer in Europe. Greenwood is also the first player born in the 2000s to score for United after finding the back of the net in Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/lnPHbQ3FLB — Pitching It Black (@PitchingItBlack) September 20, 2019