WATCH: Ex Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius makes hilarious blunder in Europa League tie

Loris Karius will go down in Liverpool history as one of their worst goalkeepers. The German star started brightly for the Reds before his errors put his team in jeopardy. Karius’s biggest blunders came in the 2018 Champions League final when he let in two goals in a three-one loss. He has now made another big one.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius committed a hilarious blunder in Besiktas’s opening UEFA Europa League match. The goalkeeper, seeing a long ball, rushed out of his area to head it away only to miss it completely and fall flat on the grass. Andraz Sporar, the opposition striker strolled away to give his side the lead.

LORIS KARIUS HAS DONE IT AGAIN. WHAT A LEGEND! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/1JhUE74bva — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 19, 2019

Thankfully for Karius, his mistake did not turn out to be the key difference between the two teams, despite the fact that Besiktas still ended up on the losing side.

Following Slovan Bratislava’s early goal, the Turkish giants hit back through Adem Ljajic, who converted a penalty right before the half-hour mark. Besiktas then went ahead via an own goal, taking a lead with them into the break.

However, the Slovenian side came flying out of the blocks after the break and levelled the match in the fifty-eighth minute. They then added two more to their tally in the third and the fourth minute of stoppage time, thus beating their mighty opponents by four goals to two.