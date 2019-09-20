Manchester United narrowly defeated Astana 1-0 in their 2019-20 Europa League opener on Thursday, but United striker Marcus Rashford was fairly impressed by his team’s performance.

“It wasn’t the best performance but there was a lot of good stuff, they’re tough to break down,” the 21-year-old told reporters after the game.

The England international was still willing to take a lot of positives from the match. He claimed that Manchester United perhaps did not have the same “togetherness” two years ago, and that winning a similar fixture back then would have been much more difficult.

“If I look back to two years ago, I don’t think the team had the togetherness to come through a game like that,” Rashford said, before adding:

“Everyone expects it to be easy but the opposition have come to win so it’s always tough.”

Meanwhile, the win against Astana marked the first time since 2019 March, that Manchester United had won back-to-back competitive matches. Earlier this week, they won against Leicester City by the same 1-0 scoreline, thanks to a well-executed spot-kick from Rashford himself.

They will now be looking to make it three wins in a row on Sunday when they visit the London Stadium to face West Ham.

Right now, Manchester United sit fourth in the Premier League after five Gameweeks.

Quotes via Goal.