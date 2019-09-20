Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that he was right to offload both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the recently-concluded summer transfer window, after Mason Greenwood powered the Red Devils to a 1-0 win against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Norwegian said that his decision to prefer Greenwood over the likes of Sanchez and Lukaku, would continue to prove beneficial for Manchester United.

“For me, it was the right decision [to let go of Sanchez and Lukaku],” Solskjaer said during the post-match press conference.

“Because I think for the club and for himself [Mason Greenwood], I think he’s going to be important for us this season.”

“He’s not played a lot so far but he’ll get his minutes and he’ll grow and develop.”

“He can go inside, he can go outside. A great finish through the legs of the ‘keeper. Most of the time that’s quite open. For sure it is natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals, to be in and around the box,” he concluded.

Manchester United offloaded both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the summer, and both players joined Serie A giants Inter Milan – the Belgian on a permanent deal worth €65million, and his Chilean counterpart on a season-long loan move with a “buy” clause inserted into the deal.

In the post-match press conference after the victory against Astana, Solskjaer also promised more minutes for Greenwood, after he scored the only goal during the game.

Quotes via Sky Sports.