Manchester United fans slam Marcus Rashford for ‘useless’ performance against Astana in UEL opener

Despite registering a win in their 2019-20 Europa League opener versus Astana on Thursday night, some fans of Manchester United were left unimpressed by striker Marcus Rashford’s dismal performance in the game.

The England international did little to create any impact during the match, and it took the Red Devils 73 minutes to break the deadlock despite dominating the possession against much weaker opposition in Astana.

It was Mason Greenwood who scored the winning goal for Manchester United. During the second half, United boss Ole Gunnar asked the 17-year-old to trade places with Rashford and continue playing the game as their main striker – and minutes later, the youngster netted their winner.

And after the 1-0 victory, a large number of fans took to social media to slam Rashford’s performance.

Manchester United struck a total of twenty shots – however, only seven of them were on target, and only one of them actually got into Astana’s net.

The Red Devils need to be more clinical, especially in matches like these where they are expected to win comfortably.

That being said, the victory also helped the Old Trafford outfits record their first back-to-back series of wins since 2019 March.

Up next, they will face West Ham United in the Premier League, on Sunday at the London Stadium.

