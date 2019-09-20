Mason Greenwood became Manchester United’s hero on Thursday night, with his sublime finish in the second half against Kazakhstan side Astana that helped the Red Devils begin their 2019-20 Europa League campaign with a win.

During the post-match press conference, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the 17-year-old, and even claimed that he was right to let go of former strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

“For me, it was the right decision [to let Sanchez and Lukaku go] for the club and for him [Greenwood]. He’s gonna be important for us this season and he’s not played a lot so far but he’ll get his minutes and he’ll grow and develop,” Solskjaer said.

The Norwegian further confirmed that Manchester United are also hoping to lock the youngster down on a longer deal at Old Trafford.

“We’re always in talks with the boys,” he said. “Mason is one we will want to keep with us.”

“He’s learning every single day in training, training with better players and the more match time he gets the better tempo and today was a good introduction for him.”

“It’s natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals. In and around the box he knows how to hit the ball. He shows glimpses of what he can become,” the 46-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Goal.