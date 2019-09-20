Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United star after Europa League heroics against Astana

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on striker Mason Greenwood, after the youngster’s record-breaking maiden senior goal helped them post a win against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday.

During the post-match press conference, Solskjaer said that he believes that Greenwood has already proved why the club were right after all, when they decided to sell Romelu Lukaku and loan out Alexis Sanchez.

“To get him inside the box, you know something’s gonna happen,” the United boss said.

“And he can go inside, he can go outside. Great finish through the legs of the ‘keeper, most of the time that’s quite open.”

“He’s for sure very natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals, to be in and around the box, he knows how to hit the ball. Maybe he hit it too hard first-half and maybe he should have curled it a little bit more, but he shows glimpses of what he can become.”

“For me, it was the right decision [to let Sanchez and Lukaku go] for the club and for him. He’s gonna be important for us this season and he’s not played a lot so far but he’ll get his minutes and he’ll grow and develop,” Solskjaer concluded.

The Norwegian started Greenwood on the right wing, but in the second half, the 17-year-old swapped positions with Marcus Rashford and played on as Manchester United’s main striker.

The move was duly rewarded in the 73rd minute as he scored and thereby helped the Red Devils record back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019 March.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.