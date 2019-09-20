WATCH: Mason Greenwood’s record-breaking goal helps Manchester United defeat Astana in UEL opener

A clinical strike from Manchester United star Mason Greenwood during the second half of their Europa League opener against Astana, proved to be the biggest difference between both sides as the Red Devils marked the beginning of their 2019-20 European campaign with a win.

The 17-year-old scored during the 73rd minute, just when the match was threatening to become an embarrassing night’s work for Manchester United against Astana, who are also the top-ranked side in Kazakhstan. Just twelve days short of his 18th birthday, Greenwood’s goal has also made him the Red Devils’ youngest-ever goalscorer in European competitions, as he broke the record set by teammate Marcus Rashford against Midtjylland in the 2016 Europa League.

Watch the video of the goal below:

Take a look at the same goal, in a few other angles right here:

In case you did not know, this is also Greenworrd’s first senior goal for Manchester United, and also his first-ever European goal.

It all began when the English youngster received a pass from Fred inside Astana’s penalty area. He then moved forward before shifting his weight effortlessly right to left and back, to overcome the challenge set by Astana defender Dorin Rotariu. In doing so, he was able to create an ample space to shoot the ball, and thus drilled home a precise shot with his right foot, through the legs of Astana’s goalkeeper Nenad Eric.

United then held on to their narrow lead for the remaining seventeen minutes of game-time and eventually recorded the first win of their 2019-20 Europa League campaign.

Up next, they will face West Ham United in the Premier League, on Sunday at the London Stadium.