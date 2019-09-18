Manchester United were sent back to the UEFA Europa League, after the Red Devils finished sixth in the 2018/19 Premier League season. The English giants will play their opening tie against Astana soon and manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has already revealed three players who will surely start the match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that youngsters Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe will be handed a start in their upcoming UEFA Europa League tie against Astana.

Sergio Romero, meanwhile, will also play from the start, replacing David de Gea in goal. Several other academy products, although unconfirmed, are expected to be a part of the first-team squad for this one.

Mason Greenwood will start for #MUFC against Astana — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 18, 2019

Manchester United have been drawn in Group L of the competition alongside Astana, AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade.

The Red Devils have gotten off to a slow start in Solskjaer’s first full campaign at the club. They beat Chelsea by four goals to nil on the opening day of the Premier League, before drawing their next match versus Wolverhampton Wanderers. A defeat then followed against Crystal Palace, with another draw against Southampton coming next. In their most recent match, the record league champions beat Leicester City by a goal to nil.