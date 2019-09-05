Arsenal manager Unai Emery reveals when Sir Alex Ferguson mocked him for defending Europa League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed the time when former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson mocked the Spaniard for defending Europa League.

Emery has three Europa League titles to his name, all of them came with Sevilla and reached the final of the competition last year with Arsenal as well. However, their London rivals Chelsea were too good on the night for them.

The Arsenal manager recently revealed that the former United boss asked him whether he prefers the UEFA Champions League over Europa as he was defending the competition.

“One day we were in Nyon for the coaches meeting and I was defending a lot the Europa League, and he – Ferguson – asked me, ‘But really Unai, do you not prefer to win the Champions League?’ Emery told Soccer AM .

“Yes of course! He didn’t need to say it! But at that moment I can be happy and I can defend the Europa League because also I think the UEFA people improve a lot this competition.

“But really, really the first is the Champions League – okay.”

Arsenal are set to spend another season in the Europa League after failing to win the competition’s final last year and finishing fifth in the league. They would want to go one better this season.