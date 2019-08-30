Hazard beats Giroud and Jovic to UEFA Europa League Player of the Year award

Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a big win over Arsenal in last season’s Europa League final, and has been named the player of the season.

Eden Hazard has been named the UEFA Europa League Player of the Year for 2018-19, after leading Chelsea to the trophy.

Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal in May’s final in Baku, his only goals in Europe’s second-tier competition last term.

His double proved to be his final Chelsea goals, with the Belgium forward moving to Real Madrid in the off season.

The 28-year-old overcame competition from former team-mate Olivier Giroud, top scorer in last season’s Europa League with 11 goals, and current Madrid club-mate Luka Jovic, who helped Eintracht Frankfurt to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me and I’d like to wish everybody playing in the Europa League good luck,” Hazard said in a video interview broadcast ahead of the draw for this season’s group stage in Monaco.