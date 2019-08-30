Manchester United fans rejoice after seemingly easy UEFA Europa League draw

Manchester United face a seemingly easy task to get out of their group after the UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2019/20 draw was officially released.

The Red Devils have been placed in Group L, and face lesser known sides such as FC Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

They may look easy on paper, but away trips will be no simple task for the 2017 Europa League Champions, though fans are already celebrating qualification.

The winners of the 2019/20 Europa League- Will be Manchester United.

Save this tweet.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wb2GdBnLyQ — Football Predicted🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FootyPredicted) August 30, 2019

If this doesn’t spur the team on to get back into the Champions League, nothing will. — J@son Price (@jasonp2083) August 30, 2019

If we no finish this Group with 18 points, we mess up. #mufc — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) August 30, 2019

Just claim the trophy and leave please — Daniel (@UtdDxn) August 30, 2019

Two time UEL WINNERS THIS SEASON. pic.twitter.com/511PQdcmgN — Nostradamus. (@VintxgeWazza) August 30, 2019