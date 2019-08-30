UEFA Europa League |

Manchester United fans rejoice after seemingly easy UEFA Europa League draw

Manchester United face a seemingly easy task to get out of their group after the UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2019/20 draw was officially released.

The Red Devils have been placed in Group L, and face lesser known sides such as FC Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

They may look easy on paper, but away trips will be no simple task for the 2017 Europa League Champions, though fans are already celebrating qualification.

 

