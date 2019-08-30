UEFA Europa League 2019/20 draw: Manchester United, Arsenal futures revealed

The UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2019/20 has officially been revealed, and Manchester United and Arsenal have their tasks cut out for them as they attempt to win the competition.

Arsenal were placed in Group F, with a potential bogey side in Eintracht Frankfurt to contend with, who will not have talismen Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller in their side following their departures from the club.

Manchester United have been placed in Group L as the flagship side in the group, and will have FC Astana from Kazakstan to contend with along with Partizan Belgrade which will be a tough place to visit.

Here is the full draw for the UEFA Europa League 2019/20:

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano

Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe CF, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, Lask

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: FC Porto, BSC Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvarosi

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Olexandriya

Group J: AS Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir

Group K: Besiktas, SC Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar