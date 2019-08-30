UEFA Europa League 2019/20 draw: Manchester United, Arsenal futures revealed

The UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2019/20 has officially been revealed, and Manchester United and Arsenal have their tasks cut out for them as they attempt to win the competition.
Arsenal were placed in Group F, with a potential bogey side in Eintracht Frankfurt to contend with, who will not have talismen Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller in their side following their departures from the club.
Manchester United have been placed in Group L as the flagship side in the group, and will have FC Astana from Kazakstan to contend with along with Partizan Belgrade which will be a tough place to visit.
Here is the full draw for the UEFA Europa League 2019/20:
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano
Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe CF, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, Lask
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: FC Porto, BSC Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvarosi
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Olexandriya
Group J: AS Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir
Group K: Besiktas, SC Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar